Letter: Athletes should make actions speak louder than words
Letter: Athletes should make actions speak louder than words

Regarding Benjamin Hochman’s column “Flaherty advocates for social change, says some MLB players might kneel for anthem” (July 10): I have a suggestion for Mr. Jack Flaherty (and for that matter any Cardinals player). Instead of kneeling for our national anthem, putting victims’ names on uniforms or similar things that will not bring an iota of change, why not use the power of being a Cardinals star to really make a difference?

Go into a disadvantaged neighborhood, talk with the leaders, talk with the people, strongly advocate the value of education, the need to reduce the ridiculously high percentage rate of illegitimate births and the need for cooperation, not confrontation, with law enforcement.

With actions such as these, Flaherty could make a real difference. Symbolism and slogans accomplish nothing.

Clair K. Bellows • St. Louis

