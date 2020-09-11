 Skip to main content
Letter: atholics shouldn’t vote for president based on one issue
Letter: atholics shouldn't vote for president based on one issue

Protests at new Planned Parenthood facility in Fairview Heights

From left: Jeff Whitney and his wife Nancy Whitney, both of Shiloh, and John Wagnon of O'Fallon, IL talk before the start of the rally. Students for Life of America and pro-life, anti-abortion advocates in Missouri and Illinois joined together to rally against Planned Parenthood at their new facility, 317 Salem Place in Fairview Heights, IL on October 9, 2019. Last week, Planned Parenthood announced it had been secretly constructing an updated facility in Illinois, 13 miles from the last existing facility in Missouri. Photo by Tim Vizer

 Tim Vizer

I am not convinced that only one issue should be the reason to put an incompetent, vindictive and irresponsible man in the presidential office for four more years (“GOP attacks Harris amid battle for Catholic voters’ support,” Sept. 9). President Donald Trump is now pandering to Catholic “right-to-life” voters, claiming to oppose termination of pregnancy in its last trimester.

This is not an argument pro or con for women’s rights, only a statement that Planned Parenthood offers aid and services to women who have been abused or caught in financial straits.

Not every woman is fortunate enough to live in a stable and safe environment and does not deserve to be judged by strangers. We all will have to answer to a greater power, and that includes Trump.

P.R. Kosmal • Ferguson

