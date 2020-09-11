Letter: atholics shouldn’t vote for president based on one issue

I am not convinced that only one issue should be the reason to put an incompetent, vindictive and irresponsible man in the presidential office for four more years (“GOP attacks Harris amid battle for Catholic voters’ support,” Sept. 9). President Donald Trump is now pandering to Catholic “right-to-life” voters, claiming to oppose termination of pregnancy in its last trimester.
This is not an argument pro or con for women’s rights, only a statement that Planned Parenthood offers aid and services to women who have been abused or caught in financial straits.
Not every woman is fortunate enough to live in a stable and safe environment and does not deserve to be judged by strangers. We all will have to answer to a greater power, and that includes Trump.
P.R. Kosmal • Ferguson
