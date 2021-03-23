 Skip to main content
Letter: Atlanta shootings: Thoughts and prayers are not enough
Letter: Atlanta shootings: Thoughts and prayers are not enough

Regarding "Gun waiting periods rare in US states but more may be coming" (March 21): While the investigation continues as to whether there was racist intent in the Georgia murders by Robert Aaron Long, one issue stands out: How can we keep guns from people so clearly troubled as Long?

Long's friends acknowledge he was bedeviled by conflicting urges. Did they know he had a gun? His parents instantly recognized him on video and responsibly notified authorities. Did they know he had a gun? No one should keep guns out of the hands of responsible adults, but not acting when you know someone who could be a danger to himself and others allows tragedies to happen.

The nation reels and then grieves over shootings like this, but that's not enough. Reacting with thoughts and prayers is lovely, but it doesn't save lives.

Terry Edelmann • Glendale 

