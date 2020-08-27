Letter: Attack ads against Schupp might reveal GOP panic

Rep. Ann Wagner’s insinuation that her Democratic opponent, state Sen. Jill Schupp has spent her entire career siding with sex offenders and dangerous criminals (“Schupp says GOP attacks distort her record on sex offender laws,” Aug. 24) is absurd beyond belief. St. Louisans are too smart to fall for this smarmy and blatantly untrue smear on a dedicated public servant who has spent over 20 years as a school board member, city council member, state representative and state senator.
While Schupp was serving her community, Wagner was out raising money from high-roller Republicans as national Republican chair and neglecting her own community. Wagner has not held one town hall meeting in her eight years in the U.S. Congress. If she paid any attention at all to her constituents, she would know better than to allow this to be done in her name. These attacks might actually be a good sign for Democrats up and down the ballot. It’s obvious who needs to be turned out of office.
Mary Neal • University City
