Letter: Attacking higher education won’t solve society’s problems

In my opinion, Megan McCardle’s column “GOP needs a policy agenda and coherent strategy” (July 24) is a hodgepodge of half-baked policy notions along with a generalized idea that education credentials are not usually necessary. McCardle declares what society really needs is to break up the monopoly that educational institutions have in bestowing expertise because such a breakup would “make lives better.” She states that people shouldn’t normally need a license or diploma to work, but yet she has degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Chicago.
The policy agenda McCardle advocates for is neither coherent nor credible. It is a shallow attempt to assert wedges between people where there shouldn’t be any. Her assertion that “a broader opportunity agenda to reduce gaps between those with a college diploma and those without” attacks bodies of knowledge that have been honed over years and are used everywhere. Watering down credentials is not for her to indicate. Watering down credentials will not reduce gaps between people.
People are also reading…
Rosemarie Brefeld • Clayton