Letter: Attacking higher education won’t solve society’s problems

In my opinion, Megan McCardle’s column “GOP needs a policy agenda and coherent strategy” (July 24) is a hodgepodge of half-baked policy notions along with a generalized idea that education credentials are not usually necessary. McCardle declares what society really needs is to break up the monopoly that educational institutions have in bestowing expertise because such a breakup would “make lives better.” She states that people shouldn’t normally need a license or diploma to work, but yet she has degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Chicago.