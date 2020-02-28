Letter: Attorney General Holder was also loyal to Obama in 2013
Letter: Attorney General Holder was also loyal to Obama in 2013

Smart On Crime

Attorney General Eric Holder speaks about the 2013 initiative called "Smart on Crime," which directed prosecutors to limit their use of mandatory minimum punishments, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2015, at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

Regarding “The attorney general is supposed to work for America, not the president” (Feb. 16): This editorial was about Attorney General William Barr’s alleged subservience to President Donald Trump.

Perhaps the Post-Dispatch should review this statement by Barack Obama’s Attorney General Eric Holder on April 4, 2013: “I’m still enjoying what I’m doing, there’s still work to be done. I’m still the President’s wing-man, so I’m there with my boy. It’s tough, but when you understand what the stakes are, and what the opportunity is that we have, I can deal with all the nonsense.”

Wow! Kind of sounds like Congress might want to go back and demand some answers from Holder as well as Barr, as you advocate in your editorial.

Dave Lexa • Rolla

