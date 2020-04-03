Letter: Attorney general should investigate inmates’ release

Regarding “Inmates charged with violent crimes in St. Louis and St. Louis County released amid spread of COVID-19” (March 28): Just when we think we have seen it all, St. Louis and St. Louis County surprised all law-abiding citizens and law enforcement agencies by using coronavirus as an excuse to release some pretty nasty people out of jail. These former inmates could potentially prey on their victims and those waiting to become their new victims.
Without getting into the specifics of individual cases, I believe that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt should use all of the power of his office to investigate those actions as professional misconduct.
My heart goes out to the violent-crime victims of this poor decision. It has been difficult to get the cooperation of victims and witnesses of certain neighborhoods and communities, and these decisions will exacerbate the problem. Schmitt must accomplish the review of this decision sooner rather than later.
Paul Lewis • St. Peters
