Letter: Audience really loves Trump’s pathetic comedy act
Trump US Abu Dhabi

President Donald Trump smiles while meeting with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Monday, May 15, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

 Andrew Harnik

Regarding “With student gathering, Trump gets a more boisterous crowd” (June 23): I can understand why President Donald Trump’s base flocks to his rallies. He’s very amusing. He never bores them with policies on health care or lectures on racial discrimination or the pandemic.

He has cutesy names for all of his enemies like “Sleepy Joe,” “Pocahontas” and “Shifty Schiff.” He also has catchy phrases that his base loves, like “lock her up” or “build the wall.”

I personally find these rallies ridiculous and pathetic. But, I guess I just don’t have a sense of humor.

Radine Robbins • St. Louis County

