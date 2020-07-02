Letter: Audience really loves Trump’s pathetic comedy act

Regarding “With student gathering, Trump gets a more boisterous crowd” (June 23): I can understand why President Donald Trump’s base flocks to his rallies. He’s very amusing. He never bores them with policies on health care or lectures on racial discrimination or the pandemic.
He has cutesy names for all of his enemies like “Sleepy Joe,” “Pocahontas” and “Shifty Schiff.” He also has catchy phrases that his base loves, like “lock her up” or “build the wall.”
I personally find these rallies ridiculous and pathetic. But, I guess I just don’t have a sense of humor.
Radine Robbins • St. Louis County
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.