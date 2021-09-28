Letter: Augusta development will needlessly destroy vital trees

Regarding "‘He’s a dreamer’: Augusta winery investor lays out plan for golf course in winery forest" (Sept. 23): The aerial photo of the Balducci Vineyard's planned golf course opened my eyes to something I have puzzled over for months. I grew up on a farm near Augusta. I have been lucky to travel all over the world but am still awed by the beautiful hills and trees around my hometown. Why has Balducci owner David Hoffmann chosen to strip the land of so many trees? I now conclude it’s to better see the buildings on his property from the air.

Most of my family and friends in the Augusta area are accepting in general Hoffmann’s development. We all know change is inevitable and are pleased he is bringing high quality things. While respecting the history and traditions of the area, Hoffmann should respect the beauty of nature in this area. Trees do not just provide shade. They bring moisture up from the ground and pass it into the air through their leaves. As the water evaporates it cools just like an air conditioner. Trees are slow-motion fountains.