Letter: Augusta is better than Napa Valley, so don’t change it

Regarding “‘He’s a dreamer’: Augusta winery investor lays out plan for golf course in winery forest” (Sept. 23): I was appalled at the statement by developer David Hoffman who said tourists don’t want to see trees in wine country. “If you fly from California to Augusta,” Hoffmann said, “you need to see vineyards.”

Hoffman’s rapid and destructive development underway in our premier Missouri wine country in order to make it look like Napa Valley is a bad idea. My family from California loves our wineries here in Missouri because of the open green space, quiet relaxed feeling, and yes, all the trees. They no longer go to Napa because of the overdevelopment. Wineries there do not serve visitors outdoors with music, like in Missouri, where we attract those who want to get away from it all. Napa wineries’ goal is just to sell wine.