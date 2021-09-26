 Skip to main content
Letter: Augusta is better than Napa Valley, so don’t change it
Letter: Augusta is better than Napa Valley, so don’t change it

Hoffmann Family of Companies develops Augusta wineries

A lone car travels along Highway 94 through the scenic countryside in western St. Charles County as seen from the deck at the Montelle Winery outside of Augusta, Mo. on Friday, May 7, 2021. Montelle Winery is one of four wineries in Augusta recently acquired by the Hoffmann Family of Companies who have plans to develop Augusta into a national winery and vineyard destination. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding “‘He’s a dreamer’: Augusta winery investor lays out plan for golf course in winery forest” (Sept. 23): I was appalled at the statement by developer David Hoffman who said tourists don’t want to see trees in wine country. “If you fly from California to Augusta,” Hoffmann said, “you need to see vineyards.”

Hoffman’s rapid and destructive development underway in our premier Missouri wine country in order to make it look like Napa Valley is a bad idea. My family from California loves our wineries here in Missouri because of the open green space, quiet relaxed feeling, and yes, all the trees. They no longer go to Napa because of the overdevelopment. Wineries there do not serve visitors outdoors with music, like in Missouri, where we attract those who want to get away from it all. Napa wineries’ goal is just to sell wine.

My fear is that the tree destruction at Montelle Winery will continue with leveling of forests, taking away the delightful ambiance of our wine country and turn this beautiful area into an amusement park. Why? So Hoffman and others can make lots of money, then turn away to other ventures. Someone please put the brakes on some of this proposed destruction of our Missouri landscape.

Maryann Mace • Ballwin

