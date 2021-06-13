Letter: Augusta just might turn into a Disneyland for adults

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Remember what makes Missouri wine country great before bringing ‘Napa Valley’ to Augusta” (May 31): Amazing what money can do to the environment. Dear, quiet Augusta, a sweet, but challenging drive from St. Louis, will be turned into a Disneyland for adults. Look at what money can do.

I’m astonished and wonder why our state government permits this kind of destruction, all for the possibility of more taxes — money that won’t be used for the poor. Knowing Missouri, this tax revenue would probably be used for something like buying everyone in the state their very own handgun.

The next step in drawing the attention of the larger world to Missouri will be electing a Mark McCloskey or reelecting Josh Hawley to the Senate.

Bill Buege • University City