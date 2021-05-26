 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Augusta wine country developer should avoid bad ideas
0 comments

Letter: Augusta wine country developer should avoid bad ideas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hoffmann Family of Companies develops Augusta wineries

Visitors to the Montelle Winery outside of Augusta, Mo. enjoy the view, wine and some food on the deck of the winery on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Montelle Winery is one of four wineries in Augusta recently acquired by the Hoffmann Family of Companies, which has plans to develop Augusta into a national winery and vineyard destination. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding "Napa Valley near St. Louis? Investor plotting $100M revamp to turn Augusta into national destination" (May 17): Recently, my plan was to enjoy a good wine and the pleasant view from the decks of the Montelle Winery in Augusta. But that was not the case given the dramatic changes by the new ownership. The dozens of trees that used to shield the decks are now gone. They have been cut down. Why did developer David Hoffmann decide these had to go, only to be replaced with umbrellas?

The heat that day was a bit much, and the experience was not enjoyable in the least. So as Hoffmann goes about transforming Augusta, he should pause before he makes more unwise and irremediable changes.

Andrew Carpentier • University City

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports