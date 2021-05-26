Letter: Augusta wine country developer should avoid bad ideas

Regarding "Napa Valley near St. Louis? Investor plotting $100M revamp to turn Augusta into national destination" (May 17): Recently, my plan was to enjoy a good wine and the pleasant view from the decks of the Montelle Winery in Augusta. But that was not the case given the dramatic changes by the new ownership. The dozens of trees that used to shield the decks are now gone. They have been cut down. Why did developer David Hoffmann decide these had to go, only to be replaced with umbrellas?