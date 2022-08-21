Letter: Authoritarian Trump is leading GOP march toward fascism

Regarding “Trump’s bond with GOP deepens after primary wins, FBI search” (Aug. 12): Donald Trump’s stranglehold on the Republican Party is perplexing. It seems to me that he believes he is above the law and will remain so indefinitely. He reminds me of the sadistic bullies I knew from school during the 1970s and 1980s.

Rep. Liz Cheney was recently defeated by a Trump-endorsed candidate in her Congressional primary. In my opinion, Republicans are mocking integrity as they continues their inexorable march toward fascism. They are worshipping a man who has much more in common with dictators. Trump is hate-filled, greedy, prone to accusing other people, rather than with reasonable, democratically-elected officials. In today’s Republican party, evil is considered good and vice versa.

There is a cancer on the GOP, and it began with the abolition of the Fairness Doctrine and the rise of hate-filled talk radio by the end of the 1980s. America needs a new center-right party because the GOP has become the Party of QAnon and other lies. It sold its soul to the devil in 2015, ironically with the help of the religious right, when they backed the morally-bankrupt Trump. I’d hate to think what Ronald Reagan would say about his party now.

As far as Liz Cheney goes, no good deed goes unpunished. Even though I disagree with many of her policies, I hope she will be able to run as an independent.

Robert Ruane • St. Louis