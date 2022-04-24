Letter: Autocracy danger lurks abroad and right here at home

Regarding the editorial "NATO recommits itself to protecting democracy. 63 House Republicans vote 'no.'" (April 6): As we witness the atrocities in the war in Ukraine, we can’t help but wonder how could anyone be so cruel. So let's review Russian President Vladimir Putin's personal characteristics: a grandiose sense of self-worth, lack of remorse and shame, pathological lying, manipulative behavior, lack of empathy and disregard for others. We can see that Putin encompasses all the traits that are used as a weapon to divide and conquer.

Now let us turn to the United States and what personalities come to mind. Sadly, many will not be able to accept the obvious in Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. They certainly use weapons to divide us, and push lies and fear to get us there. These men have shown authoritarian conduct.

It’s time for Americans to look within themselves and decide if they support democracy or the autocratic behavior of Putin and those like him. Those are starkly the only two choices people have. Autocracy is the shredder of freedom and choice, and everyone needs to realize it can all be destroyed by the personality of one man, either abroad or here at home.

Nancy Myers • Fenton