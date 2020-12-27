 Skip to main content
Letter: Avoid doubletalk when trying to solve St. Louis’ problems
Letter: Avoid doubletalk when trying to solve St. Louis' problems

Clouds darken over the Gateway Arch

Skies darken around the Gateway Arch as a storm passes through downtown St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding Rep. Steve Butz’s guest column “Seven first priorities for St. Louis” (Dec. 23): I would like to know how is it possible to have seven first priorities. A priority is what ranks one goal over another. Is it possible to have seven priorities, without ranking one more than the other? What nonsense.

Butz seems to solve all of St. Louis’ problems by putting someone in charge of them. I imagine each person in charge would demand that his or her priority is greater than the others’ in charge. This is the definition of a bureaucracy.

I like to read varying views in the op-ed section of the Post-Dispatch. But I am troubled by bureaucratic jargon and doubletalk masquerading as problem-solving. This is not the writer’s fault. It is the editors who print these silly pronouncements with “first priority” purposely repeated seven times. Let’s not confuse readers with doubletalk, please.

Bill Tucker • Chesterfield

