Regarding “Well-regulated aerial surveillance program could help solve violent crime.” (Nov. 11): St. Louis County has something to teach the city of St. Louis. The county had the opportunity to settle police Sgt. Keith Wildhaber's discrimination case for $850,000 dollars. They chose to go to court and lost $20 million.
How might St. Louis city lose big? Recently, the Post-Dispatch has said the city should give a well-regulated aerial surveillance technology a chance to reduce gun violence.
What if next summer some children die by gun violence, and the parents discover that St. Louis officials turned down the opportunity to install aerial motion imagery, at no cost to the city for three years? How much would that lawsuit be worth?
Frank Moeller • Lake Saint Louis