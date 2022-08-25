Letter: Avoiding pregnancy is a matter of assessing the risk

Regarding " Abortion ruling prompts variety of reactions from states" (Aug. 22): Never has so much ink and angst been spilled on what I regard as a recreational activity. It is rare to find a recreational activity that does not contain the possibility of life-changing disaster. Whether it's a swimmer killed by a speedboat or a snowboarder buried in an avalanche, there is always risk. While skydiving, I witnessed a skydiver’s parachute failing as well as his reserve parachute, and he perished. That's when I decided that a few moments of exhilaration are not worth the risk.

Women of child-bearing age who do not want to become pregnant have choices. They, like me, can decide that a few moments of exhilaration are not worth the risk. They can take taxpayer-provided birth control, have an IUD implanted or refuse to have sex with a man not wearing a condom. Those three combined should cut the risk to as close to zero as possible for any recreational activity. If important enough, these preventive measures would be remembered no matter the passion of the moment. Strong, powerful and capable women would stand their ground on all three and not succumb to any less.