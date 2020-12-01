Letter: Awaiting a future not defined by how people look or love

Regarding Taunia Mason's guest column " Religious conservatives push back as gay-acceptance pressures mount " (Nov. 19): The column is a sad depiction of the hate and bigotry that for centuries have divided America. It is discouraging that, in the 21st century, people still support religious and political figures who make a mockery of religious and ethical values.

Some of the most egregious examples in recent memory are people voting for President Donald Trump, who I believe is a lying serial adulterer and racist. Bringing us out of our dark past is a daunting but essential challenge facing President-elect Joe Biden. May he lead us to a long-overdue future where our children will not be denied rights and acceptance because of how they love or look.