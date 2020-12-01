 Skip to main content
Letter: Awaiting a future not defined by how people look or love
date 2020-12-01

Taiwan Military LGBT Marriage

A Lesbian couple holds hands during a mass wedding ceremony in northern Taiwan on Oct. 30. Taiwan is the only place in Asia to have legalized gay marriage, passing legislation in this regard in May 2019.

(AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

 Chiang Ying-ying, Associated Press

Regarding Taunia Mason's guest column "Religious conservatives push back as gay-acceptance pressures mount" (Nov. 19): The column is a sad depiction of the hate and bigotry that for centuries have divided America. It is discouraging that, in the 21st century, people still support religious and political figures who make a mockery of religious and ethical values.

Some of the most egregious examples in recent memory are people voting for President Donald Trump, who I believe is a lying serial adulterer and racist. Bringing us out of our dark past is a daunting but essential challenge facing President-elect Joe Biden. May he lead us to a long-overdue future where our children will not be denied rights and acceptance because of how they love or look.

Judy Arnold • Kirkwood 

