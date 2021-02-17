Letter: Awash in vaccines but people don't seem to want it

Regarding "Missouri Governor Parson blasts reports of inequitable vaccine distribution to St. Louis region" (Feb. 12): With no coronavirus vaccines available for my wife in or around St. Louis, we were able to schedule a vaccination in Versailles, Missouri, about 170 miles away. After a nearly three-hour drive, we arrived at the Walmart in Versailles. All the employees there were wearing masks, but at least 95% of the customers in the store were not. There was one person waiting besides us, and it was obvious that people could have just walked in and received the vaccination. Clearly, the people in this town have little to no desire to obtain a vaccination, yet they were given priority over someone somewhere to have a supply of available vaccine. It makes you wonder.