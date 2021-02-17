 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Awash in vaccines but people don't seem to want it
0 comments

Letter: Awash in vaccines but people don't seem to want it

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Governor disputes complaints about St. Louis vaccine doses

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a campaign rally at a gun store in Lees Summit, Mo. Parson is to begin a new term in office with a subdued inaugural ceremony marking the start of Missouri's bicentennial celebration. The Republican governor is to take the oath of office at noon Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, on the grounds of the newly refurbished Capitol. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

 Charlie Riedel

Regarding "Missouri Governor Parson blasts reports of inequitable vaccine distribution to St. Louis region" (Feb. 12): With no coronavirus vaccines available for my wife in or around St. Louis, we were able to schedule a vaccination in Versailles, Missouri, about 170 miles away. After a nearly three-hour drive, we arrived at the Walmart in Versailles. All the employees there were wearing masks, but at least 95% of the customers in the store were not. There was one person waiting besides us, and it was obvious that people could have just walked in and received the vaccination. Clearly, the people in this town have little to no desire to obtain a vaccination, yet they were given priority over someone somewhere to have a supply of available vaccine. It makes you wonder.

Michael Davisson • O'Fallon, Mo. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports