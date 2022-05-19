Letter: Baby formula crisis is hardly unique among U.S. problems

Regarding “House Dems propose $28 million to address formula shortage” (May 17): While the baby formula situation has caught our attention, it is not unique. Any market in which there are economies of scale is going to consolidate. Similarly, in an investment-driven business, maintaining redundancy and excess capacity will be minimized as inefficiencies. The result is a small group of highly optimized enterprises unable to respond to shocks or failures. It’s basic economics. We see this across our economy as supply chain issues. Lack of planning exposes us to serious hazards.

We can’t regulate away unforeseen calamities. Developing requirements for every industry with bottlenecks and key dependencies is impractical. Legal remedies against monopolies can take decades. Nor can we simply order companies to make more of something or begin manufacturing it. That might take months to set up safely.

To allow other countries to supply our formula, the Food and Drug Administration is creating emergency agreements, but why not have them in place before a crisis? Risks can be identified through “stress testing” with appropriate remedies developed by public-private sector cooperation.

In the future, we can no longer afford to leave those risks unaddressed and hope for the best.

Ward Silver • St. Charles