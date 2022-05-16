Letter: Baby formula shortage is a serious matter for parents

Regarding syndicated cartoonist Dave Granlund’s May 13 editorial cartoon depicting a back alley hustler trying to sell black market baby formula to a mother: I believe Granlund showed very bad taste and that he trivialized a serious problem for many families with babies. Baby formula is a necessity for thousands of babies, not a luxury like a Rolex watch, often sold by rip-off charlatans to people who want a status symbol on their wrists.