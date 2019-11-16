Regarding “Library wastes money on space, pretty buildings” (Nov. 7): I beg to disagree with letter writer Steve Wulff. Strongly.
While the design of the newly renovated libraries offer all the charm of a big-box discount store, the reason to visit remains strong and is, in fact, expanded.
The open-concept is welcoming and invites the patron to explore all of the library’s aspects. Contrary to Mr. Wulff’s assertion, the library offers abundant resources and materials. I rarely seek a book that is not available in the St. Louis County Library. Nor is there a topic I wish to research that can’t be delved into in the library system.
Their online catalog and request system makes all of this so very convenient. The library also offers meeting rooms, study carrels, classes in genealogy and bridge. I’ve used them all.
Back away from the library