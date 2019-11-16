Subscribe for 99¢
St. Louis County Library pushes 1000 Books By Kindergarten

About 40 parents sit with their youngsters in the story time room at the Grant's View St. Louis County Library on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016. The group took part in the library's 1000 Books By Kindergarten campaign, a program that promotes literacy by encouraging parents to read to their children. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.om

 Christian Gooden

Regarding “Library wastes money on space, pretty buildings” (Nov. 7): I beg to disagree with letter writer Steve Wulff. Strongly.

While the design of the newly renovated libraries offer all the charm of a big-box discount store, the reason to visit remains strong and is, in fact, expanded.

The open-concept is welcoming and invites the patron to explore all of the library’s aspects. Contrary to Mr. Wulff’s assertion, the library offers abundant resources and materials. I rarely seek a book that is not available in the St. Louis County Library. Nor is there a topic I wish to research that can’t be delved into in the library system.

Their online catalog and request system makes all of this so very convenient. The library also offers meeting rooms, study carrels, classes in genealogy and bridge. I’ve used them all.

Back away from the library 