Letter: Backward attitude about mental illness is heartbreaking
Letter: Backward attitude about mental illness is heartbreaking

INPUT JULY 24, 2007 -- Photo of DuBourg Hall, the oldest building on the St. Louis University campus. Photo by Jay Fram

 Jay Fram

Regarding the letter “Some college students lack maturity to be there” (Sept. 27): The letter writer needs some education regarding mental health. I am the mother of a former St. Louis University student. My son Andrew suffered from anxiety and depression. He took it seriously and for many years went to a psychiatrist and a psychologist as well as took medication to help. Andrew was very mature and a fine student.

Andrew took his life in 2016. My family and I were outraged upon reading this letter. It’s attitudes such as the letter writer that still stigmatize mental illness and that in itself is one cause of suicide. I can only hope and pray now and shake my head when I hear about careless, heartbreaking attitudes and beliefs expressed in this letter. Some people still just don’t get it.

Mary Ellen Metzger • St. Louis

