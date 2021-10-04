Letter: Backward attitude about mental illness is heartbreaking

Regarding the letter “ Some college students lack maturity to be there ” (Sept. 27): The letter writer needs some education regarding mental health. I am the mother of a former St. Louis University student. My son Andrew suffered from anxiety and depression. He took it seriously and for many years went to a psychiatrist and a psychologist as well as took medication to help. Andrew was very mature and a fine student.

Andrew took his life in 2016. My family and I were outraged upon reading this letter. It’s attitudes such as the letter writer that still stigmatize mental illness and that in itself is one cause of suicide. I can only hope and pray now and shake my head when I hear about careless, heartbreaking attitudes and beliefs expressed in this letter. Some people still just don’t get it.