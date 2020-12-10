Letter: Bad drivers are as dangerous as misguided anti-maskers

Regarding the letter “Anti-maskers require change of heart to follow guidelines” (Dec. 3): People outraged about anti-maskers might consider the other public health danger bearing down on us: speeding and aggressive and reckless driving. Just about every motorist I encounter is helping create this problem regardless of race, age or income. Everyone. If we consider years-of-life lost, traffic deaths beat out the virus since reckless drivers do not favor the old and sick the way the coronavirus does.