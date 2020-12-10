 Skip to main content
Letter: Bad drivers are as dangerous as misguided anti-maskers
Regarding the letter “Anti-maskers require change of heart to follow guidelines” (Dec. 3): People outraged about anti-maskers might consider the other public health danger bearing down on us: speeding and aggressive and reckless driving. Just about every motorist I encounter is helping create this problem regardless of race, age or income. Everyone. If we consider years-of-life lost, traffic deaths beat out the virus since reckless drivers do not favor the old and sick the way the coronavirus does.

People are rightly disgusted with anti-maskers, but they should also be disgusted with anyone who speeds, tailgates, runs stop signs and uses a cell phone while driving.

Dan Flanagan • Richmond Heights

During construction, you can't get there from here ... right?

Q: When work on the on and off ramps from Watson Road and the I-270/I-44 interchange is in progress, what plans has MoDOT made for the extra traffic that will be going from St. Louis Community College to Lindbergh Road to reach I-44? Access to the intersection from Geyer Road will be cut off, so the extra traffic will have to go west to I-270 or east to Lindbergh, which already has a big enough traffic problem in rush hour between Big Bend Road and I-44.

A: During the project, we will have traffic engineers monitoring the intersections around the closed bridges to make what adjustments they can to signal timing.
