Letter: Bad driving proves people don’t care about survival

Regarding “What’s with the confusion over masks?” (Nov. 18): The problem with public health measures is that the public doesn’t care about public health. For a quick demonstration, take a drive. Drivers kill tens of thousands of people every year, injuring many more, yet almost no one seems willing to follow the speed limit or stop at stop signs. People aren’t going to wear masks if they can’t trouble themselves to even use their blinkers.
Dan Flanigan • Richmond Heights
