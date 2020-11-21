 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Bad driving proves people don’t care about survival
0 comments

Letter: Bad driving proves people don’t care about survival

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Snow falls during St. Louis rush hour

Westbound Highway 40 (Interstate 64) — as seen from the Hampton Avenue bridge — moves at a crawl on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com

Regarding “What’s with the confusion over masks?” (Nov. 18): The problem with public health measures is that the public doesn’t care about public health. For a quick demonstration, take a drive. Drivers kill tens of thousands of people every year, injuring many more, yet almost no one seems willing to follow the speed limit or stop at stop signs. People aren’t going to wear masks if they can’t trouble themselves to even use their blinkers.

Dan Flanigan • Richmond Heights

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports