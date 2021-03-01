Letter: Bad idea expecting seniors to navigate vaccine websites

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “As rural Missourians win the vaccine lottery, St. Louisans drive hours for a shot” (Feb. 26): Who ever thought it was a good idea to get us old people, who are most susceptible to the coronavirus but are least technologically adept, to sign up for shots on the internet?
Many of us don’t have computers, and those of us who do fumble around at the varied, confusing websites and end up frantically calling for a grandchild or neighbor to help us.
Whoever thought this was a good idea? Obviously, not a senior citizen.
MaryBeth Barutio • St. Louis County