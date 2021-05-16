 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Bad move by Legislature to sink Medicaid expansion
0 comments

Letter: Bad move by Legislature to sink Medicaid expansion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alicia Hernandez wears her heart glasses at rally for Medicaid Expansion

Wearing her heart sunglasses, Alicia Hernandez joins around 150 people at a Missouri Jobs with Justice and partners press event and rally "to remind leaders that Medicaid Expansion is a constitutional right in Missouri, it will save lives, and bring money and jobs to our local economies" on Friday, May 14, 2021, at The Chouteau & Compton State Office Building. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding "Missouri governor scuttles Medicaid expansion after lawmakers provide no money" (May 13): The majority of the voters in Missouri approved Medicaid expansion. This was a win for Missouri. Other states have found that giving more low-income residents access to Medicaid saves money and increases revenue in the long term.

Expansion does not require an increase in taxes or a reduction in state programs. Nevertheless, the Missouri Legislature refused to fund expansion. In my opinion, it was also wrong for Gov. Mike Parson to formally withdraw Missouri's Medicaid application. This expansion would have been timely, since there is both a federal match enhancement of about $375 million in coronavirus relief funds and an incentive for expanding Medicaid of more than $1 billion over two years.

Expanding Medicaid would have generated new jobs, and analysis of the economic impact shows an increase of both personal income and tax revenue. This federal funding could have stabilized and improved the health care system with adequate payment for services, increased employment and retention of health care workers, and decreased risk of hospital closures. Other states have experienced financial benefits of expansion. All Missourians would have benefited from expanding Medicaid. It was the right thing to do.

Irma Ruebling • Glendale 

Health Care Committee Chair

League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports