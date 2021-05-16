Letter: Bad move by Legislature to sink Medicaid expansion

Regarding "Missouri governor scuttles Medicaid expansion after lawmakers provide no money" (May 13): The majority of the voters in Missouri approved Medicaid expansion. This was a win for Missouri. Other states have found that giving more low-income residents access to Medicaid saves money and increases revenue in the long term.

Expansion does not require an increase in taxes or a reduction in state programs. Nevertheless, the Missouri Legislature refused to fund expansion. In my opinion, it was also wrong for Gov. Mike Parson to formally withdraw Missouri's Medicaid application. This expansion would have been timely, since there is both a federal match enhancement of about $375 million in coronavirus relief funds and an incentive for expanding Medicaid of more than $1 billion over two years.