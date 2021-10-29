 Skip to main content
Letter: Bad pandemic driving habits contributed to road deaths
One dead after stolen car crashes into pickup truck

Police investigate the scene of a collision where a stolen car with three young men struck a pickup truck in St. Louis at the intersection of Evans Avenue and North Vandeventer Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. The pickup caught fire after overturning and the driver was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

Regarding "St. Louis police hope to stop traffic death spike with citywide enforcement effort" (Oct. 25): I have no doubt that speeding is the main reason that traffic deaths have increased in St. Louis since the pandemic. Early on, traffic greatly decreased and seemed to encourage drivers to speed. Now that conditions are nearly back to normal, the speeding habit hasn't changed.

I think the increase in pedestrian deaths is also pandemic-related, first because of speeding, but also because, in the early months of the pandemic, people would move off the sidewalk to the street to keep their distance from others. Many of these pedestrians, especially joggers, have stayed in the street. Maybe they have found the street a lot flatter for running, unlike the uneven sidewalks. I think it might be a tragic habit.

Dan Kilper • Crestwood 

