Letter: Bad virus response equates with death row executions

Regarding the editorial “Trump and Barr are rushing to execute inmates before they leave office” (Dec. 3): How is the mad dash of the Trump administration to execute prisoners qualitatively different from the negligent, slow, steady murder of over 280,000 Americans due to the coronavirus? In my opinion, the execution spree of death row inmates is nothing less than murder, as is the death toll of ordinary Americans who have had the misfortune of contracting the coronavirus.