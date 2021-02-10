Letter: Bail bonds method better served youth and community

Regarding "Messenger: Let the Ohio purveyor of the spy plane find an easy mark in another river city" (Jan. 28): In a prior era, the release of criminal defendants was done through the use of bail bonds, which had some advantages. Defendants could pay a fraction of the bail amount to a private "surety," who would make sure they would return to court. The surety bond person would also informally caution the defendant not to commit any more crimes. Back then, bonds people knew their clientele and the neighborhoods. In turn, defendants were encouraged to hire the bonds persons' favorite lawyers, thus reducing demand on the public defenders.