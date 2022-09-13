Letter: Bailey's abortion policies endanger women and girls

Regarding "Bailey centers campaign for Illinois governor on his faith, asking for God’s help to unite people against Pritzker" (Sept. 4): In every corner of this country, women’s rights are under attack. Hundreds of thousands of women have lost the right to make their own reproductive health care decisions. Recently in Ohio, a 10-year-old child who was raped had to travel to Indiana to receive an abortion because her home state made it a felony (Women race political clock, cross state lines for abortions" Aug. 30). Unfortunately, this is the reality for many. And at the same time, we have a candidate running for governor in Illinois who would have turned that little girl away at the door.
Republican Darren Bailey's dangerous views on abortion are a threat to women and girls. From saying he doesn’t believe in exceptions for rape or incest to making the offensive claim that abortion is worse than the Holocaust, Bailey has proven he is an out of touch extremist. We need a governor who trusts and supports women and girls, not one who wants to strand them without options and at risk. I think a radical fundamentalist like Bailey doesn’t deserve to be within a stone’s throw of the Illinois governor’s office.
Barbara Brumfield • Fairview Heights