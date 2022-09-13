 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Bailey's abortion policies endanger women and girls

  • 0
Pritzker and Bailey

Democrat Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, and Republican challenger Darren Bailey.

Regarding "Bailey centers campaign for Illinois governor on his faith, asking for God’s help to unite people against Pritzker" (Sept. 4): In every corner of this country, women’s rights are under attack. Hundreds of thousands of women have lost the right to make their own reproductive health care decisions. Recently in Ohio, a 10-year-old child who was raped had to travel to Indiana to receive an abortion because her home state made it a felony (Women race political clock, cross state lines for abortions" Aug. 30). Unfortunately, this is the reality for many. And at the same time, we have a candidate running for governor in Illinois who would have turned that little girl away at the door.

People are also reading…

Republican Darren Bailey's dangerous views on abortion are a threat to women and girls. From saying he doesn’t believe in exceptions for rape or incest to making the offensive claim that abortion is worse than the Holocaust, Bailey has proven he is an out of touch extremist. We need a governor who trusts and supports women and girls, not one who wants to strand them without options and at risk. I think a radical fundamentalist like Bailey doesn’t deserve to be within a stone’s throw of the Illinois governor’s office.

Barbara Brumfield • Fairview Heights 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News