Letter: Bailey's abortion policies endanger women and girls

Regarding "Bailey centers campaign for Illinois governor on his faith, asking for God’s help to unite people against Pritzker" (Sept. 4): In every corner of this country, women’s rights are under attack. Hundreds of thousands of women have lost the right to make their own reproductive health care decisions. Recently in Ohio, a 10-year-old child who was raped had to travel to Indiana to receive an abortion because her home state made it a felony (Women race political clock, cross state lines for abortions" Aug. 30). Unfortunately, this is the reality for many. And at the same time, we have a candidate running for governor in Illinois who would have turned that little girl away at the door.