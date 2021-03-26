Letter: Balloons are an environmentally unfriendly memorial

With all due respect, when honoring a loved one’s passing, please choose something other than a balloon release. Letting dozens of balloons go is the equivalent of emptying large trash cans in a park. This is not a great way to remember a loved one. Balloons harm the environment, birds and wildlife. Balloons are not biodegradable. Balloons do not go to Heaven. Better alternatives would be to blow bubbles, plant a tree, plant flowers, clean up a park, or acts of goodwill and kindness.