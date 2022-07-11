Letter: Ban automatic rifles that are meant only to kill in war

Regarding “Parade gunman bought 5 weapons despite threats, police say” (July 5): It seems that the gunman in Highland Park, Ill., was able to get through background checks to obtain five automatic rifles despite multiple warning signs about his mental health. When are our government officials going to get it through their heads and pocketbooks that the only solution is to ban automatic rifles whose only purpose is to tear bodies apart in war? Such weapons should not be available to the public. We must cast our ballots in November for those who are willing to fight for that ban.