Letter: Banning abortion is government-enforced pregnancy
Regarding “Scalia ‘heir’ Barrett may be open to reversing Roe v. Wade” (Oct. 8): I am 65-years-old and never thought I’d live to see the day when government-enforced pregnancy was being actively promoted in America. State governments soon hope to convince the Supreme Court to overturn their Roe v. Wade decision. I understand the desire to ban abortions; I appreciate deeply held religious morals. But beliefs are only for believers, aren’t they?

Allowing a government entity at any level to usurp a woman’s right to decide what is right for her body and for her family is abhorrent to me. The Constitution gives governments, at any level, only those powers that we the people choose to give to those governments. Legislation that bans abortion is tantamount to government-enforced pregnancy, and that’s wrong. If, as a nation, we delegate childbearing decisions to government, what’s next? I shudder to think. The power of government over our inherent human rights should not be infringed.

Klaus Illian • Manchester

