Letter: Banning books only shortchanges students

"The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison stands beside other books that have been challenged in several school districts in the St. Louis region. The Wentzville school board last week voted 4-3 to remove "The Bluest Eye" from its high school libraries before restoring it Friday.

Regarding “Wentzville School Board bans another library book for sexual content” (May 19): It’s ironic to me that certain parents in the Wentzville School District want to hinder their child’s education by banning the very books that would help them succeed.

What many parents and the Wentzville School Board do not seem to understand is that, to truly excel, students need to get out of their comfort zones and be exposed to beliefs and books beyond their usual experience. Sheltering students is not the way. These parents seek to avoid the tough conversations with their older teen children in favor of a one-size-fits-all environment.

Whether college bound or not, the future will be defined by young people who graduate high school equipped with the tools to deal with the world as it is, not some idealized structured environment. In a further irony, book bans have been demonstrated to increase the popularity of the books in question. Book bans are never a good choice.

Don Crozier • O’Fallon, Mo.

