Letter: Banning books opens floodgates to harsher restrictions

Regarding "Students sue Wentzville School District over book banning" (Feb. 16): I encourage everyone to buy any one or more of the books politicians are inciting their followers to ban. What’s next, GOP politicians telling people what cars to buy, where to shop, what to wear, setting up curfews, when and where you can travel, inspecting your homes looking for certain people of ethnicity and color? I can foresee this happening unless Democrats are elected.
I predicted in 2015 Republican lawlessness and the diminishing of voting rights. Did the Trump years fill Republican wallets or fill their heads with lies? Which one might have made GOP supporters wealthy instead of leading them to an empty water trough in the middle of a desert?
Helen Casteel • St. Louis County