 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Banning federal gun laws echoes the Confederate past
0 comments

Letter: Banning federal gun laws echoes the Confederate past

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Election 2020 Govenor Missouri

Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson greets the crowd during a campaign rally at a gun store on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Lees Summit, Mo. Parson, a former sheriff is running for reelection on a law-and-order platform against Democrat Nicole Galloway, Missouri's state auditor. (AP Photo, Charlie Riedel)

Regarding “Missouri bill to ban enforcement of federal gun rules signed” (June 13): How coincidental is it that the Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed a GOP-led bill banning local police from enforcing federal gun rules in Lee’s Summit, Missouri? Was this shades of the Confederacy? Nullification? Or a nod to Gen. Robert E. Lee?

As Gov. Parson stated, the law “draws a line in the sand.” I think we’ve seen this play out before — in the Civil War. As I recall, it didn’t end well.

Robert Bailey • Maplewood

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports