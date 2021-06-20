Letter: Banning federal gun laws echoes the Confederate past

Regarding “Missouri bill to ban enforcement of federal gun rules signed” (June 13): How coincidental is it that the Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed a GOP-led bill banning local police from enforcing federal gun rules in Lee’s Summit, Missouri? Was this shades of the Confederacy? Nullification? Or a nod to Gen. Robert E. Lee?
As Gov. Parson stated, the law “draws a line in the sand.” I think we’ve seen this play out before — in the Civil War. As I recall, it didn’t end well.
Robert Bailey • Maplewood