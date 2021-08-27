 Skip to main content
Letter: Banning Russian ammo another blow to the Constitution
Gun and ammunition sales surge as coronavirus pandemic spreads

More then a dozen customers wait outside to buy ammunition and gun supplies at Mid America Arms on Friday, March 20, 2020, in St. Louis. To comply with County Executive Sam Page's executive order limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people, owners allowed a maximum of six customers to shop inside the store at one time. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

 

The Biden Administration has a lot on its plate right now yet they have still found a way to continue their agenda against Second Amendment rights. Under recent State Department sanctions, there will be no more Russian ammo or firearms being imported into the United States beginning on Sept. 7. The rule will remain in place for a minimum of 12 months.

Millions of law-abiding citizens have used Russian ammunition for years because it is low-cost and dependable. It allows citizens to practice their marksmanship skills economically. This is just another slow chipping away at our constitutional rights.

J. Olszowy • Fenton

