Letter: Banning Russians at Wimbledon helps awaken population

Regarding “Wimbledon’s ban on Russian players puts punishment where it isn’t warranted” (May 1): I disagree with the editorial. Prohibiting Russian athletes from competing in a tennis match is far less a chastisement than what is daily being inflicted on Ukraine.

The more the Russian people realize the kind of heinous action their state is taking, the sooner the likelihood they will respond to their leadership. Russian President Vladimir Putin is set in his course. The only long-term solution is getting rid of him.

Russians believed he was making their lives better. This is no longer the case, and there is now hope they will find a better leader.

Marjorie Feldman • Creve Coeur