Letter: Bannon smart for avoiding a grandstanding Congress
Letter: Bannon smart for avoiding a grandstanding Congress

House votes to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt

In this file photo from Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, talks about the approaching midterm election during an interview with The Associated Press, in Washington. The special congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has set a vote for Tuesday to recommend criminal contempt charges against Bannon after he defied the panel's subpoena. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)

 J. Scott Applewhite

Regarding the editorial “Bannon’s subpoena defiance is illegal, yet the ‘law and order’ party defends it” (Oct. 23): If I were former presidential adviser Steve Bannon, I’d ignore a subpoena from Congress, too. Why should someone go before a body that has repeatedly shown an interest only in grandstanding and serving members’ own interests?

Jacob Jones • St. Louis County

