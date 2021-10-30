Letter: Bannon smart for avoiding a grandstanding Congress

-
Letter: Only fools and the unprincipled buy Trump’s lies
-
Letter: Cardinals' explanation of Schildt firing is insult to fans
-
Letter: Anti-NRA actor Alec Baldwin never should fire a gun
-
Letter: Colin Powell cartoon insulted him and all Republicans
-
Letter: I-70 is like the autobahn: There seem to be no speed limits
Regarding the editorial “Bannon’s subpoena defiance is illegal, yet the ‘law and order’ party defends it” (Oct. 23): If I were former presidential adviser Steve Bannon, I’d ignore a subpoena from Congress, too. Why should someone go before a body that has repeatedly shown an interest only in grandstanding and serving members’ own interests?
Jacob Jones • St. Louis County
