 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Bannon was a coward for not testifying for himself

  • 0

Regarding “Steve Bannon convicted of contempt charges in Jan. 6 case” (July 22): Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon states his only one disappointment was that the committee investigating the Capitol insurrection “didn’t have the guts to come down here and testify.” I believe it is Bannon who is a gutless coward.

After all his bragging about a misdemeanor trial from hell, it was he who didn’t have the guts and courage to take the witness stand and tell the truth under oath. In my opinion, Bannon will forever be remembered as the coward who did not defend his indefensible acts.

Edward Goldenhersh • Ballwin

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News