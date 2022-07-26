Letter: Bannon was a coward for not testifying for himself

Regarding “ Steve Bannon convicted of contempt charges in Jan. 6 case ” (July 22): Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon states his only one disappointment was that the committee investigating the Capitol insurrection “didn’t have the guts to come down here and testify.” I believe it is Bannon who is a gutless coward.

After all his bragging about a misdemeanor trial from hell, it was he who didn’t have the guts and courage to take the witness stand and tell the truth under oath. In my opinion, Bannon will forever be remembered as the coward who did not defend his indefensible acts.