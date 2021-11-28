Letter: Bans on transgender athletes are financially foolish

Regarding “IOC transgender guidelines hailed but questions remain” (Nov. 18): Currently 27 states, including Missouri, have considered legislation banning transgender athletes from competing in sports that match their gender identity. Sports give positive mental health benefits to all athletes who participate. The Center for American Progress found that while 50% or more transgender youth experience mental health concerns, participating in sports matching their gender identity helps negate those influences.

There also has been little to no evidence in which allowing transgender students to compete with cisgender students has yielded negative outcomes for the cisgender students.

Financially, banning transgender athletes may also cause financial harm to a state. The National Collegiate Athletic Association has considered whether to continue holding conferences or tournaments in states that implement a transgender athlete ban. These events bring a large amount of revenue.

I believe all states would benefit from transgender athletes competing.

Amanda Lentini • St. Louis