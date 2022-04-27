 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Bar and prosecute Marjorie Taylor Greene over Jan. 6

Marjorie Taylor Greene hostile in testimony over eligibility

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a hearing, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Greene is appearing at a hearing Friday in Atlanta in a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn't be allowed to seek reelection because she helped facilitate the attack on the Capitol that disrupted certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)

 John Bazemore

Regarding “Marjorie Taylor Greene hostile in testimony over eligibility” (April 22): In her recent testimony, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene couldn’t seem to remember her own texts and social media posts. She claims she didn’t invite Trump supporters to the Capitol for the purpose of violence, yet on Jan. 5, 2021, she said in an interview: “This is our 1776 moment.” The Revolutionary War was not mere political discourse, as some have said about the Capitol insurrection. It was bloody, deadly, and injurious.

I suspect she also did all this inviting to the Capitol on government time, using the government internet and phone service provided for her to do her job. I would also bet that her government-paid staff assisted her with all of this.

In my opinion, not only should Greene be barred from running for reelection, she should be prosecuted. It would be deserved and would set a precedent for prosecuting of Donald Trump and others.

Troy J. Kiefer • Perryville

