Letter: Barbarous history seems just part of Russians' nature

Regarding the editorial "Evidence mounts of Russian war crimes, but is Putin getting the message?"(April 5): The barbarous invasion of Ukraine makes it plain that President Vladimir Putin’s Russian confederation aims to be a revived Russian Empire. Shameless deceit, intimidation, vandalism, plunder, terrorism, slaughter and genocide are not new instruments of Russian foreign policy. Rather, they are constants in Russian imperial history from the czarist empire to the communist empire to the new oligarchic empire. One has to ask whether Russia can ever behave otherwise.

It is a waste of time to berate the Russians with charges of war crimes, because I believe the phrase is functionally meaningless to Putin and his supporters. They make no distinction between military and civilian, no distinction between a battle and a massacre, no distinction between war and terrorism.

We are seeing attempts to threaten Russia with denial of a place in the community of nations. But all that Russia has ever done in that community is try to devour its neighbors. Moral and democratic values mean nothing to the rulers of Russia. They truly value only power obtained and maintained by force. The only way to interrupt Russia’s expansion is to contain its rapacity by a commensurate force, and deny it dominion over other nations by an unflinching commitment to democratic ideals.

Daniel Sheerin • Kirkwood