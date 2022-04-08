 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Barbarous history seems just part of Russians' nature

  • 0
Missile kills at least 50 at crowded Ukrainian train station

In this photo published on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel, blood stains are seen among bags and a baby carriage on a platform after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel via AP)

 HONS

 

Regarding the editorial "Evidence mounts of Russian war crimes, but is Putin getting the message?"(April 5): The barbarous invasion of Ukraine makes it plain that President Vladimir Putin’s Russian confederation aims to be a revived Russian Empire. Shameless deceit, intimidation, vandalism, plunder, terrorism, slaughter and genocide are not new instruments of Russian foreign policy. Rather, they are constants in Russian imperial history from the czarist empire to the communist empire to the new oligarchic empire. One has to ask whether Russia can ever behave otherwise.

It is a waste of time to berate the Russians with charges of war crimes, because I believe the phrase is functionally meaningless to Putin and his supporters. They make no distinction between military and civilian, no distinction between a battle and a massacre, no distinction between war and terrorism.

People are also reading…

We are seeing attempts to threaten Russia with denial of a place in the community of nations. But all that Russia has ever done in that community is try to devour its neighbors. Moral and democratic values mean nothing to the rulers of Russia. They truly value only power obtained and maintained by force. The only way to interrupt Russia’s expansion is to contain its rapacity by a commensurate force, and deny it dominion over other nations by an unflinching commitment to democratic ideals.

Daniel Sheerin • Kirkwood  

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News