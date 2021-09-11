Letter: Barney Fife would do a better job than Sheriff Parson

Regarding “Missouri’s veterans homes in ‘crisis mode’ but no funding in sight until next year” (Aug 31): Gov. Mike Parson’s administration says it “does not anticipate calling lawmakers back to the Capitol to work on a budget adjustment that could help the Missouri Veteran’s Commission addressing a staffing shortage … affecting at least 300 veterans.” Is Parson, himself a veteran, helping these Missourians?

In “Gov. Mike Parson accuses the Post-Dispatch and 2 other news organizations of spreading COVID ‘propaganda’” (July 27) he accused three major news outlets of issuing misleading propaganda and on Aug. 29 he rescinded the pandemic-related state of emergency that was put in place on March 13. How are these actions helping Missourians? Plus, he signed into law the draconian Second Amendment Preservation Act in June.

All these actions by Parson lead me to conclude that we should of have elected a deputy for governor, not a sheriff. At least Deputy Barney Fife from the old “Andy Griffith Show” knew that law enforcement and governance needs teamwork.

Kim Strothkamp • Rock Hill