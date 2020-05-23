Letter: Barr and Jensen show their contempt for rule of law

Regarding Jeff Jensen’s guest column, “Criminals must not receive a get-out-of-jail-free card during pandemic” (May 12): The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Jeff Jensen, states that criminals shouldn’t be given a get-out-of-jail free card or allow criminals to escape justice. He also says the rule of law has taken on even greater importance during this coronavirus crisis. But that is exactly what Jensen has done with the Michael Flynn case. Regarding “Justice Department dropping Flynn’s Trump-Russia case” (May 7): The U.S. attorney reviewing the Flynn case, Jensen, formally recommended to Attorney General William Barr that the Flynn case be dropped. Flynn admitted he had lied to the FBI and Vice President Mike Pence about a conversation he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
There is no reason to doubt that Flynn lied. However, Jensen’s report, and Barr’s justification for the motion to dismiss because the department is no longer able to prove its case, don’t pass the smell test.
Barr’s behavior means he’s clearly doing what President Donald Trump wants, acting as the president’s personal attorney. A justice department led by Barr resembles that of a banana republic. Facts and truth don’t matter. Use lies and deceit to get the outcome you want.
Under Barr and people like Jensen, we have been warned that justice and the rule of law will not be followed.
Mike Gault • St. Peters
