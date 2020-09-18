 Skip to main content
Letter: Barr cannot be 'pro-life' and still support death penalty
Letter: Barr cannot be 'pro-life' and still support death penalty

On Sept. 23 at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast, Attorney General William Barr will be awarded the Christifidelis Laici Award for outstanding and selfless service to the church. This is extremely disturbing. This event is not sponsored or sanctioned by the National Catholic Conference of Bishops. 

The timing could not be more hypocritical. The members of the Southern Illinois Association of Priests believe it is an obvious appeal for the Catholic vote in the upcoming election. The Trump administration has has been very transparent in its attempt to divide Catholics.

President Donald Trump has boasted he is the best thing that has ever happened to the Catholic Church because he claims to oppose abortion rights. Neither he nor Barr are "pro-life." Barr has personally reinstituted the federal death penalty, after a hiatus of 17 years, by executing five men in the last two months, with two more scheduled to be killed on Sept. 22 and 24. Barr's obvious delight for the federal death penalty is contrary to contemporary Catholic moral teaching. We add our voices to the Association of the United States Catholic Priests and other groups who are in opposition to this travesty of Barr being given such an award. 

Fr. James Voelker • Waterloo  

Southern Illinois Association of Priests

