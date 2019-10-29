Regarding Kevin McDermott's columnn, "A quarter of Americans are nonreligious. To Bill Barr, they're the enemy" (Oct. 27): In answer to Attorney General William Barr’s speech at the University of Notre Dame, I wish to remind him of a few things. This is not a “Christian” nation. It is a predominately Christian nation. I happen to be an atheist, but I don’t steal, lie or live in sin.
Integrity is not an exclusive Christian virtue. I don’t condone separating children from their parents and caging them, or trashing the environment, or alienating every ally we have, or all the other evil things Barr apparently does. How sad it is that we have such hypocrites as him in our government.
Hal Heidbrink • St. Charles