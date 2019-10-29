Team up with us for 99¢
William Barr Notre Dame

United States Attorney General William P. Barr waits to be introduced for a speaking event for Notre Dame Law School students and faculty on Oct. 11 inside Notre Dame's Eck Hall of Law in South Bend, Ind.

(Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP)

 Robert Franklin, South Bend Tribune

Regarding Kevin McDermott's columnn, "A quarter of Americans are nonreligious. To Bill Barr, they're the enemy" (Oct. 27): In answer to Attorney General William Barr’s speech at the University of Notre Dame, I wish to remind him of a few things. This is not a “Christian” nation. It is a predominately Christian nation. I happen to be an atheist, but I don’t steal, lie or live in sin.

Integrity is not an exclusive Christian virtue. I don’t condone separating children from their parents and caging them, or trashing the environment, or alienating every ally we have, or all the other evil things Barr apparently does. How sad it is that we have such hypocrites as him in our government.

Hal Heidbrink • St. Charles