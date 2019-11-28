Regarding “U.S. may take federal execution case to high court” (Nov. 22): Attorney General William Barr apparently has a severe problem. His left hand doesn’t know what his right hand is doing.
He chafes with frustration at the time involved in restarting federal executions. He said, “There are people who would say these kinds of delays are not fair to the victims, so we can move forward with our first group.”
On the other hand, he has watched an impeachment process encounter delays. Key witnesses defy subpoenas and hide behind interminable appeals. President Donald Trump’s administration refuses to produce documents. Some say these delays are not fair to citizens who want answers from their government. This time, Mr. Barr has no comment.
Apparently, he has concluded that restarting the death penalty, after a 16-year hiatus, is suddenly an urgent priority. Meanwhile, our nation and political system can be put on judicial hold. Are the courts being used to suppress evidence?
One has to hand it to him. Some might say that the government maneuverings are a masterful sleight of hand. Others may conclude that such tactics are underhanded.
One thing is definite: This situation has gotten out of hand.
Michael Oslance • Marlborough