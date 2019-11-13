Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column, “A quarter of Americans are nonreligious. To Bill Barr, they’re the enemy.” (Oct. 27): Having listened to Attorney General William Barr’s speech at Notre Dame’s Law School, I differ with Mr. McDermott’s interpretation of it. To claim that Barr is advocating a “Christian theocracy” is clearly an overreaction.
The Founding Fathers knew our new country would require a transcendent moral order. They looked to the Judeo-Christian strand of Western civilization to provide that basis. The Declaration of Independence of 1776 referred to “the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God,” “their Creator,” “the Supreme Judge of the World,” and “the Protection of Divine Providence.” The Founders were opposed to the establishment of any one form of religion. The First Amendment says, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” Mr. Barr was no more advocating a “Christian theocracy” than our Founding Fathers did.
Mr. Barr was also concerned that secularists are using political power to require religious schools and organizations to go against the conscience of believers. The First Amendment prevents non-believers from being compelled to go against their conscience, but it also protects the religious liberty of believers. Barr’s speech did not declare that those without religious faith are “the enemy,” that they “don’t count,” or that “only Christian Americans are real Americans.” He was merely reminding that Judeo-Christian values are part of the basis of our American culture and government.
William S. Barker • Webster Groves